SALT Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $12,733.22 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0222015 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,260.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

