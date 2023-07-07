Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 58,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,454. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.