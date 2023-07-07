Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BFS opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,495 shares of company stock worth $316,437. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

