SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments.

