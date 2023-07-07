SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.
SBI Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SBI
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
- Three AI Trades That Could Double This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.