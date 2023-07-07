Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 8.6% Higher

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.33. 16,499,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 9,654,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.