Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13,885.62 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $13,885.62 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,087 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00081019 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

