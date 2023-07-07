Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $79,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

