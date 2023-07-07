Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $35.06. 1,274,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

