Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 665,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

