Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 268,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.