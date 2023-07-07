Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 817,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,344. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

