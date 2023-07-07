Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 158.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

