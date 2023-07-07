Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SCOTF stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

