Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

