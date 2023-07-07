SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Acquires 6,725 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,011.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,062 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 3,670 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.50.

On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon purchased 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 63,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,650. The stock has a market cap of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Articles

