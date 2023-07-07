Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,678 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 5,504,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

