Semus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

