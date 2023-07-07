Semus Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust makes up about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 305.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 153,998 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 22,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,071. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

