Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $405.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.93 and its 200 day moving average is $375.36. The company has a market cap of $307.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.