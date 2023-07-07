Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 226,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack purchased 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

