Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 31,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 13,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAWLF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shawcor in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.