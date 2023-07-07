Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Drops By 18.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 6.0 %
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Articles
