Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 33,630 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76.

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,441. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.