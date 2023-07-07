Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $177.46 million and $3.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00323909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00918529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00545137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00063203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00142246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,595,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,573,553,740 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

