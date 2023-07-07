SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $30.39 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $282.23 million and $30.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,697 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,948,706.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23931515 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $27,205,290.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

