Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading 2% Higher

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 61,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 326,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.