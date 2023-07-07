Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 169,092 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 147,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,671. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

