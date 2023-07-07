Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Slam Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slam by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Slam by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Slam by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Slam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

