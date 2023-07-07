Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.62% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

DIAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

