Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $3,081,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. 5,138,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

