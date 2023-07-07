SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 355,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 207,603 shares.The stock last traded at $14.38 and had previously closed at $14.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

