Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 307,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

