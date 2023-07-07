Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.08 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

