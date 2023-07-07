South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Company Profile
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
