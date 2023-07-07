Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.65. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 5,399 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.