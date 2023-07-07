Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

