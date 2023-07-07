SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.15 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $90.15 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26520041 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $37,328,789.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

