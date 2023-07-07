Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 261000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

