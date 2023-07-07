SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. 1,067,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.