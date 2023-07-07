SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.