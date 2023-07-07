SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $50.08. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

