Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 342,858 shares.The stock last traded at $32.68 and had previously closed at $30.58.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

