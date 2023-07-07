Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 25,424 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMFree Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,539.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 814,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,721. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

