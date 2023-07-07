Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Paul Ohls Sells 25,424 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,539.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 814,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,721. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

