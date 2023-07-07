Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 209,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,323. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.