Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $11,826.71 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.87252093 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,612.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

