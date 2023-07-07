Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 448,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,042. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

