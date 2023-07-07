Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 209,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 93,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

