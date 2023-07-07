Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.21. 1,840,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,610. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

