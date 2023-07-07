Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 33,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 46,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 102,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

