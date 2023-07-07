Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $45.12

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.12, but opened at $46.87. Steel Partners shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2,997 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

